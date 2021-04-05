Biden’s infrastructure proposal directs billions toward clean energy. These companies will benefit

Clean energy stocks have come under pressure this year following a record-setting 2020, but experts said supportive policies from the White House could fuel gains across the sector.

Valuations on these companies are also looking more attractive since a recent pullback in the sector, analysts said.

"Alt Energy stocks have undergone a correction...but fundamentals remain very good, and arguably got better with the unveiling of the Biden infrastructure plan, so we think the pullback presents a buying opportunity broadly," JPMorgan said last Thursday.

President Joe Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan last week, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars aimed at climate change-related measures.