Lockheed Martin buys up to 58 launches over the next decade from rocket builder ABL Space

Rocket builder ABL Space signed a long-term agreement for multiple launches with Lockheed Martin, agreeing to provide the defense giant with as many as 58 rockets through the end of the decade.

Lockheed Martin will buy up to 26 of ABL's RS1 rockets through 2025, with an option for up to 32 additional launches through 2029, ABL announced on Monday.

"Having this assured access to space will accelerate our ability to demonstrate the spacecraft and associated payload technologies we are developing to the meet the future mission needs for our customers," Lockheed Martin Space executive vice president Rick Ambrose said in a press release.

ABL's RS1 rocket fits in the middle of the launch marketplace, between Rocket Lab's small Electron and SpaceX's large Falcon 9 vehicle. RS1 is nearly 90 feet tall and is designed to launch as much as 1,350 kg (nearly 1½ tons) of payload to low Earth orbit.

Lockheed Martin's venture arm is one of ABL's early investors, with the company having raised about $220 million in private capital so far – the majority of which came in a round from T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Management last month at a $1.3 billion valuation.

ABL declined to comment on the financial terms of the contract. Based on ABL's $12 million price tag for an RS1 rocket, the deal with Lockheed Martin is estimated to be worth nearly $700 million over eight years, assuming the maximum number of launches.