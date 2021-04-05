The IRS can adjust any stimulus check money you're owed when you file your 2020 tax return. Here's why

This year's tax season has brought with it a new opportunity to collect any unpaid funds from previous rounds of federal stimulus checks.

But the amount you claim could be adjusted by the IRS, the agency said on Monday.

A new feature called a recovery rebate credit enables people to claim unpaid stimulus check money they may be missing.

To date, Congress has authorized three direct payments to Americans since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That includes a first check of up to $1,200 per adult through the CARES Act that was passed in March 2020. That was followed by payments of up to $600 per person authorized in December, followed by new checks of up to $1,400 per person that the government is in the midst of deploying.

The recovery rebate credit applies to the first two checks, which were sent as advance payments. If you received less than you were due, or no money at all, you may be eligible to claim the money once you file your tax return.

Of note, the IRS is also using information from this season's returns to process the new $1,400 stimulus checks, or potentially top up those payments.

This year, individual tax filers generally have until May 17 to submit their 2020 tax returns.

The recovery rebate credit can be claimed on line 30 of either Forms 1040 or 1040-SR.