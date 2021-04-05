Morgan Stanley’s Wilson says the recovery is happening faster than normal. Here’s how to play it

The recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession is taking place much quicker than after previous economic slumps in history, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told CNBC on Monday.

For investors, Wilson contended, that means it's time to reshuffle portfolios to keep pace.

"What we see in front of us is a cycle that's progressing at about two times as fast as it normally does, which means we're going to be moving from the early-cycle phase of the recovery to the mid-cycle part of the recovery," the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist explained in an interview on "Closing Bell."