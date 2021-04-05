RBC just shuffled its list of top stock picks. Here are the latest additions

With the second quarter now underway, RBC has updated its top global ideas list. The list of 30 stocks, which is refreshed on a quarterly basis, focuses on the firm's high-conviction long-term ideas.

Names like CrowdStrike and Dollar Tree made the list once again, while Home Depot is among the latest additions.

"The changes made this quarter reflect a rotation out of companies that have seen strong performance and less upside, into names that have more attractive potential upside," the firm wrote.