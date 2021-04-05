RBC just shuffled its list of top stock picks. Here are the latest additions

A Home Depot store in Laguna Hills, California.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

With the second quarter now underway, RBC has updated its top global ideas list. The list of 30 stocks, which is refreshed on a quarterly basis, focuses on the firm's high-conviction long-term ideas.

Names like CrowdStrike and Dollar Tree made the list once again, while Home Depot is among the latest additions.

"The changes made this quarter reflect a rotation out of companies that have seen strong performance and less upside, into names that have more attractive potential upside," the firm wrote.

