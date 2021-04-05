Several airlines' booking sites down due to Google software issue

Travelers wearing protective masks walk past a sign pointing towards a Covid-19 testing location in Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, March 26, 2021.

Google said it was working to fix a problem on one of its platforms after flight-search and booking functions on several major airlines' websites were down Monday.

Websites for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines showed error messages when users looked up flights Monday afternoon.

Google provides flight-search and price data for those websites. A spokesperson for the company said it is working on a fix.

United's website appeared to be working at 3 p.m. ET and a spokeswoman for the airline said the outage lasted about two hours.

"We are currently experiencing an issue that is making it difficult for customers to purchase flights on delta.com, the Fly Delta app, and through our Reservations Call Center," Delta said in a statement. "This issue is caused by the failure of technology provided to Delta and multiple other airlines by Google. We are currently engaged with technical teams at Google in order to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

Delta said customers can still check in for flights.