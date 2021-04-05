These small-cap stocks have double-digit upside, Goldman says
A construction worker walks past new homes under construction by developer KB Home in Valencia, California.
Jonathan Alcorn | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Small cap stocks have stumbled in recent weeks, but there are still names with significant upside, according to Goldman Sachs.
The Russell 2000 was the worst-performing major index last month, putting a halt to a strong stretch of outperformance. Goldman's small-cap strategists said in a note that the struggles could continue as the economic reopening plays out, but there were some names that still had support from fundamentals and valuations.