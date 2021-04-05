States that require personal finance classes should not overlook teacher training, experts say

(State of financial education: Many money problems Americans face could have been avoided if financial literacy was taught earlier in school. That knowledge helps create a foundation for students to build strong money habits early and avoid many mistakes that lead to a lifelong of money struggles. This story is part of a series looking at the current financial education landscape in this country.)

As more states move toward requiring personal finance coursework in their schools, they may want to consider who's going to teach it — and how.

While the curriculum generally follows standards set by financial-literacy organizations, teachers may find themselves instructing a course that they have no existing expertise in. And it's not just about learning the material — they also need training for how to teach it.

"What typically happens is that when a state passes a mandate, there's no 'how' attached to it," said Nan Morrison, president and CEO of the Council for Economic Education. "That's one of the challenges of having a mandate without training."

Additionally, there often is no funding attached to the state legislation that authorizes the personal finance classes.

"These unfunded mandates are common in education in general, but especially in personal finance," said Bill Hensley, president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education.

As the pandemic shines a light on the nation's inequality — via the so-called K-shaped economic recovery — financial literacy advocates are hoping that states will be more compelled to require personal finance coursework for students before they graduate from high school.

Overall, 21 states require it, although no more than six mandate it as a standalone course.