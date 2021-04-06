Hedge fund names 3 'big picture' investment themes to ride out the volatility from India's Covid resurgence

India's Covid-19 cases are rising again but the market impact is expected to be limited as investors have some visibility over the longer term, Helios Capital's Samir Arora told CNBC on Monday.

Arora, who is founder and fund manager at the Singapore-based hedge fund, said that investor confidence is coming from the fact that reinfection among those who are getting vaccinated against the disease is very low.

"I think this will not have a serious market impact, only because the end, otherwise, is quite visible," he said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"Although we are seeing second wave, third wave cases around the world, nobody is really reporting that the people who have got fully vaccinated are having a large number of cases, or that those cases end up in hospitals," Arora added.

India reported a record number of new cases over a 24-hour period on Monday, surpassing levels seen in September when the first wave of infection reached its peak. There were 103,558 new cases, more than half of them in the state of Maharashtra, pushing the country's total number of reported infections to more than 12.5 million.

Indian shares tumbled Monday afternoon as both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed down more than 1.5% each.