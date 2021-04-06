This 33-year-old earns $226,000 and is on track to be a millionaire by 36—here’s why she doesn’t plan to stop working

When the Covid-19 pandemic began to spread across the U.S. last March, 33-year-old Shan Shan Fu noticed that none of her friends had access to adequate face masks. So in April 2020, she launched Millennials in Motion, a side hustle selling masks on Etsy. She also kept her full-time job at a consulting firm in San Francisco.

"I would work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the consulting firm and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. [on my side hustle]," she says. "For the first few months, there was no time off. I worked seven days a week, every waking minute."

By October 2020, Millennials in Motion's income was close to what Fu earned at the consulting firm, so she decided to focus on it full-time. Overall in 2020, Fu earned $115,000 from her consulting job and her business brought in another $111,000, for a total of $226,000.

In addition to continuing to grow her company, Fu has another big money goal in mind: Becoming a millionaire by 36.

And with a net worth of around $700,000, not including the valuation of her company, she's well on her way to reaching that milestone.