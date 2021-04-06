SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed start on Tuesday, after major indexes on Wall Street surged to record closing highs overnight stateside.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,250. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,089.25.

Stocks in Australia, on the other hand, looked set for a muted start. The SPI futures contract sat at 6,826, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,828.70.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

A private survey on China's services sector activity in March is also expected to be out. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for March is set to be released at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.