While financial literacy lessons can be learned, some money habits may be in your genes

(State of financial education: Many money problems Americans face could have been avoided if financial literacy was taught earlier in school. That knowledge helps create a foundation for students to build strong money habits early and avoid many mistakes that lead to a lifelong of money struggles. This story is part of a series looking at the current financial education landscape in this country.)

Some people are born to spend or to save. It may actually just be in your genes.

With an interest in individual investor behavior, Stephan Siegel, a professor at the University of Washington, set out to understand how people develop their financial habits.

He wondered: What makes one person a spendthrift and another a penny-pincher?

"Where do these things fundamentally come from?" Siegel asked.

He had a hunch that it has to be some outcome of evolution.

Indeed, in one of the biggest research endeavors into the causes of our financial behavior, Siegel studied some 30,000 identical and fraternal twins from Sweden, and ultimately found that the most powerful determiner was our genes. More than differences in parenting or socioeconomic status, our financial habits are shaped by our DNA.

"I never thought of connecting finance with biology," he said, but added that it only made sense to do so. "We are just another species."

What does it mean, then, if a large share of our financial behavior is inherited and therefore out of our control? It reveals that as important as financial education can be, it should also be paired with tools and structures that help people overcome their tendencies to, say, overspend or delay saving, experts say.

Personal finance education has proven positive results, with its lessons causing people to accumulate more assets and take better control of their financial lives. But in addition to those important money lessons, people should also respond to poor financial habits like we do to poor vision, which is also largely genetic, Siegel said.

It can be helpful, he said, "to give people the equivalent of good glasses so that they can overcome whatever challenges they have."

