IMF increases global growth forecast and says a way out of the crisis is ‘increasingly visible’

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund is expecting a stronger economic recovery in 2021 as Covid-19 vaccine rollouts get underway, but it warns of "daunting challenges" given the different rates of administering shots across the globe. On Tuesday the organization said it expects the world economy to grow by 6% in 2021, up from its 5.5% forecast in January. Looking further ahead, global GDP (gross domestic product) for 2022 is seen increasing by 4.4%, higher than an earlier estimate of 4.2%. "Even with high uncertainty about the path of the pandemic, a way out of this health and economic crisis is increasingly visible," Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, said in the latest World Economic Outlook report. The latest round of fiscal stimulus in the U.S., along with the vaccine rollouts across the world, have made the group more confident about the global economy this year.

Within-country income inequality will likely increase because young workers and those with relatively lower skills remain more heavily affected in not only advanced but also emerging markets and developing economies. Gita Gopinath IMF chief economist

"Nonetheless, the outlook presents daunting challenges related to divergences in the speed of recovery both across and within countries and the potential for persistent economic damage from the crisis," Gopinath added. The IMF estimated growth of 5.1% for advanced economies this year, with the United States expanding by 6.4%. Meanwhile, the group's forecast for emerging and developing economies' growth is 6.7% for 2021, with India expected to expand by as much as 12.5%. "Within-country income inequality will likely increase because young workers and those with relatively lower skills remain more heavily affected in not only advanced but also emerging markets and developing economies," Gopinath warned, adding that lower levels of female employment was exacerbating disparities too. As a result, the IMF said that governments should continue to focus on "escaping the crisis" by providing fiscal support, including to their healthcare systems. In a second phase, "policymakers will need to limit long-term economic scarring" from the crisis and boost public investment, it added. "Without additional efforts to give all people a fair shot, cross-country gaps in living standards could widen significantly, and decades-long trends of global poverty reduction could reverse," Gopinath said.

