Goldman Sachs picks Tesla and 5 other stocks to play the electric vehicle boom

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs has named its top electric vehicle (EV) stocks as demand for this new type of auto booms.

Analysts led by Sharmini Chetwode listed automaker Tesla along with five other buy-rated stocks relating to EVs that they said are likely to capitalize on the trend.

Investors are flocking to EV-related stocks and last week Goldman estimated a 12-fold growth in battery demand in China alone over the next 15 years.

Here are Goldman's top EV-related stocks: