Here are Credit Suisse's 5 new top stock ideas for April
A vehicle pulls out of a parking space outside an Advance Auto Parts Inc. store in Peoria, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks as the second quarter begins.
Credit Suisse debuted the latest iteration of its "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every US research analyst identifies their #1 top stock pick based on a 6- to 12-month time horizon," the brokerage explained in a note.
The brokerage's 'Top of the Crop' names include outperform-rated equities in which Credit Suisse has the most conviction with the least-demanding market expectations.
Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.