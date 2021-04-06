Here are Credit Suisse's 5 new top stock ideas for April

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Share
A vehicle pulls out of a parking space outside an Advance Auto Parts Inc. store in Peoria, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks as the second quarter begins.

Credit Suisse debuted the latest iteration of its "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every US research analyst identifies their #1 top stock pick based on a 6- to 12-month time horizon," the brokerage explained in a note.

The brokerage's 'Top of the Crop' names include outperform-rated equities in which Credit Suisse has the most conviction with the least-demanding market expectations.

Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America, Societe Generale downgrade Credit Suisse amid $4.7 billion Archegos hit
Elliot Smith3 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, GameStop, Peloton, Amazon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProTop Apple analyst is staying positive but lowers outlook on valuation concerns
Maggie Fitzgerald3 hours ago
Read More