Here are Credit Suisse's 5 new top stock ideas for April

A vehicle pulls out of a parking space outside an Advance Auto Parts Inc. store in Peoria, Illinois.

Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks as the second quarter begins.

Credit Suisse debuted the latest iteration of its "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every US research analyst identifies their #1 top stock pick based on a 6- to 12-month time horizon," the brokerage explained in a note.

The brokerage's 'Top of the Crop' names include outperform-rated equities in which Credit Suisse has the most conviction with the least-demanding market expectations.

Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.