This analyst says Tesla’s stock is worth $150 — which would be a 78% discount

Tesla's stock is overvalued and worth only $150, according to Craig Irwin, senior research analyst at Roth Capital, who said the electric carmaker must do more to justify its share price of nearly $700.

Shares of Tesla closed at $691 overnight as investors cheered the electric carmaker's forecast-beating deliveries.

But the possibility of Tesla beating estimates is "clearly already in valuation," Irwin told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday. The company's valuation of around $660 billion is close to the total size of the U.S. and European automotive markets, even though it's only a "minor player" overall, said the analyst.

"So for me, I see this as a market dislocation, I see this as something avoiding analysis of the fundamentals and I think there's room for many successful companies in the market. People are just assuming that Tesla has no competition when they put this kind of lofty valuation on the company," Irwin said.

Still, Irwin said he's bullish on the outlook for the sales of electric vehicles, in which Tesla is a market leader.