These 3 stocks are attractive, even with the market near record highs, says Decatur’s Degas Wright

Even after the dramatic rally for the stock market over the past year, there are still attractive names for investors to jump on, Decatur Capital Management's Degas Wright said Tuesday.

Stocks pulled back slightly on Tuesday, but the three major indexes are still within striking distance of their all-time highs.

Wright said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" that he expected to see some bumpiness with the market near all-time highs but was focused on companies that could be winners over a longer time frame.