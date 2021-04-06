Elon Musk got another job with Endeavor board — how many jobs is too many?

Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Multitasking can be detrimental to performance

Research has shown that multi-tasking, shifting your attention from one task to another, is detrimental to your performance and output, explains Gal Zauberman, professor at the Yale School of Management who studies the role of time in decision-making. Multitasking makes you less efficient and productive, and more likely to make mistakes. Most of us like some variability in our days, and we do several different tasks throughout the day. However, not everyone is skilled at switching between roles very quickly and efficiently: "The question is, do Elon Musk-like people have the capacity to do so many different roles at the same time?" Zauberman says. For some people, it can be invigorating and stimulating to "be around other great minds in disparate industries or disparate focuses," Rebecca Morgan, a management and productivity consultant in Silicon Valley, tells CNBC Make It. "Often innovators borrow an idea from a totally different industry to apply to their project." But with each job or role that you take on, you have to trade it for something else. "We only have so many minutes a day," Morgan says. "So if you are giving those, then you're giving up something else." Broadly speaking, people tend to have an idealized view of what a "successful person" looks like, Zauberman says. "We value a lot of specialization," he says. "So now when someone can excel in more than one thing it's astonishing."

Burnout happens when stress isn't managed