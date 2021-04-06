Why everything is working during this latest rally to records and whether it can last

Is this the "all-in" economy?

The rally in the last week and a half has been broad and powerful.

Everything is moving. The iShares S&P Value ETF (IVE) is at a historic high but so is the iShares S&P Growth ETF (IVW). Transports and other cyclical stocks — those that benefit most from a recovering economy — are at new highs, but even defensive sectors like health care and consumer staples are at or near recrods.

Perhaps most confusing: The "reopening play" — stocks that would benefit from the reopening of the U.S. (and global) economy — are at new highs, but so are the "stay at home" stocks — which benefit when people work from home and buy things for their home: