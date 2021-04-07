A flexible-work expert's No. 1 tip for managers leading remotely

More than a year into working from home, many office professionals are eager to continue their flexible arrangements after the coronavirus pandemic. According to surveys from Gallup, Pew, PwC and more, workers and employers alike expect that the future of work will revolve around a hybrid schedule, where people are in the office some days and can work from anywhere on others. The flexibility opens up a lot of potential for workers, but it can also pose a new set of challenges for leaders and managers. Brie Reynolds is a career development manager and coach at FlexJobs, which specializes in job postings for remote roles, and has a decade of experience working and leading teams from afar. However, she tells CNBC Make It she's still learning new ways to bring people together every day, just like everyone else working from home during the pandemic. But she does have one piece of advice for any manager leading a team remotely, whether they're apart 100% of the time or on a hybrid schedule. "Get a strong sense of how to be the proactive communicator for your team to bring people together, form team culture," and work effectively, Reynolds says. Being a proactive communicator means asking your employees the right questions in the right ways so you can get honest feedback to learn how they work best.

Learn how people work best

A good place to start if you're a manager new to a team is to understand how your reports feel about the collaboration tools they have available. Reynolds suggests asking: "What do people find most helpful? What do people use each tool for? When you start, you may intend to use Zoom just for web conferencing, but maybe people like using it for regular phone meetings, too. You won't know unless you ask." This check-in is also helpful if you're not new to a team, but your company has announced long-term remote work. After all, your office may have introduced a whole suite of remote collaboration tools a year ago, but you've found your employees gravitate toward two or three the most. From there, you can set a standard for what tools are to be used for what purposes so the whole team can incorporate this into their workflow. You could also take your findings to your own managers and suggest if certain unused tools can be cut from the budget, or if funds could be reallocated elsewhere.

Solicit feedback in a variety of ways