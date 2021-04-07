Asia-Pacific markets set to trade cautiously following losses on Wall Street

People walk past an electronic board displaying the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo on November 10, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade on a cautious note Wednesday as futures pointed to near flat opens in Australia and Japan.

SPI futures traded at 6863, a touch lower than the Australian benchmark ASX 200's last close at 6,885.90.

Nikkei futures in Osaka and Chicago traded at 29,630 and 29,680, slightly below the main index's Monday close at 29,696.63.

Wednesday's session follows overnight losses on Wall Street, where U.S. stocks fell from record levels.

"US equities softened while European indices outperformed after being closed on Monday. News that half the European population will be able to be vaccinated by June was a shot in the arm for the markets," analysts at ANZ Research said in a morning note.