Op-ed: Stop saying Covid vaccine passport and learn from messaging missteps of the past

Why are politicians so good at crafting language to get themselves elected, and so bad at communicating simple policies to keep their constituents safe and alive?

When President Joe Biden took office, he promised 100 million shots in arms within his first 100 days. Last week, the Biden administration reached its goal — 42 days early, no less — and raised the bar to 200 million. He deserves significant credit for turbo-charging the vaccine effort, as does the Trump administration for making safe, effective vaccines available so quickly. For once, a bipartisan success.

But politicization of the virus and ineffective communication in support of the vaccines once again threatens the nation's health. This time, it's over the poorly named, so-called vaccine passports.

When it comes to vaccinations, the coronavirus doesn't see or respect party lines. We are all on the same side, and we all need 85% to be vaccinated and to move on with our lives. If we fail in this task, no one wins, the virus proliferates, our freedoms are curtailed, and more people become sick and die.

Let's not mince words anymore. This nationwide public health crisis was politicized, and partisan divides contributed to the loss of American lives. That is a fact. And mistakes in messaging continue to plague the vaccine rollout within certain communities. The question before us is whether we can rise to the challenge right now, put aside the "I told you so's," and move forward intelligently as well as truly united.

The national conversation about vaccine passports has shown that we have learned little from messaging missteps of the past year. When the pandemic began, one side fumed over the threats of prolonged economic closures while the other side bristled when challenged to defend human "lockdowns." Democrats weaponized science, Republicans weaponized freedom, and partisanship became a contributing cause of death to more than half a million Americans.

Enough already.

To keep the nation's vaccination discussion focused on medical facts — and not politics — we and others have specifically explored the origins of vaccine concern among Black Americans, LatinX, Republicans, rural voters, and others. Today, Republicans remain the group with the greatest levels of vaccine concern.

But a recent focus group and poll we conducted has taught us there are ways to build vaccine confidence among this population. It will take de-politicized communications — which we have not seen from the Biden White House so far — to provide concerned Republicans with the information they need to make an informed decision and overcome their reluctance to get vaccinated.