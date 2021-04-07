Nike suspends endorsement of NFL star Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct allegations

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans runs the ball as Justin Houston #50 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts the tackle during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nike has suspended its endorsement of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the company told CNBC on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement

The first woman who accused Watson of sexual misconduct while receiving private massages spoke publicly on Tuesday. Ashley Solis said she suffers from "panic attacks, anxiety and depression" due to Watson's alleged sexual assault in March 2020. She requested that Watson be held accountable for his alleged behavior.

Watson and lawyer Rusty Hardin have denied the allegations saying the claims result from a failed blackmail attempt. The National Football League quarterback has been accused of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by 22 women, all represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee.

The Houston Police Department tweeted on Friday that it has opened a criminal investigation after a complaint was filed against Watson.

With Watson's off-the-field troubles, his other backers like Apple's Beats by Dre brand could soon need to respond.

"The brands are in a difficult situation right now," said Scott Rosner, academic director of the sports management program at Columbia University. "There clearly will be public pressure as there typically is in these types of cases to disassociate themselves formally from the athlete. And some are likely to do that. Others will make a statement expressing concern but reiterating their belief in the legal process."

A representative for Beats by Dre did not immediately return a request for comment.