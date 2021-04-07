Op-ed: Here's a smart tax-planning strategy for bitcoin investors

The recent ascent of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has enriched early investors with returns more akin to the lottery than your typical bread-and-butter investment. After all, a $10,000 investment at $100 per bitcoin would currently be worth an estimated $5 million.

Of course, when an asset experiences exponential growth, it can invite some problems by way of tax exposure. Bitcoin has been called a lot of things, but the IRS views it property and not currency and taxes it accordingly. That means that all profits will be subject to short-term or long-term capital gains taxes.

To the extent that you sell your bitcoins within a year of purchasing them, any gains would be taxed at your ordinary income tax rate. Should you hold on for one year or longer, you would likely be subject to a long-term capital gains rate of 15%, depending on your income.

Some would venture to say 15% of a large number like $5 million is a steep price to pay for being right. How, then, can the owner of a low-cost basis investment liquidate their holdings, diversify a concentrated position, receive a tax deduction, enjoy lifetime income and pursue philanthropic endeavors at the same time?

The answer may come in the form of a charitable remainder trust.

A charitable remainder trust allows donors to gift an asset to a trust designated to benefit a qualified charity at the death of the donor. While the donor is still alive, they must receive income from the trust. Charities are exempt from taxes, so when they sell the low-cost basis investment, in this case bitcoin, they don't have to pay capital gains taxes.