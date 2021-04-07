Not too early or too late: Regulating Big Tech requires a delicate balance, says Indian CEO

Tech regulation is a delicate balancing act — and cannot be implemented too early or too late, according to the CEO of Tech Mahindra, which provides software services.

His personal belief is that "the regulator should chase innovation," C. P. Gurnani told CNBC on Tuesday, as part of World Economic Forum Global Technology Governance Summit.

"The need for tech governance only comes in when you have a problem or when you anticipate a problem," he said. "You do it too soon you stifle it (innovation). You're doing it too late, you allow the misuse to happen."

His comments come as U.S. tech giants like Google and Facebook face increasing scrutiny from regulators in the United States, as well as in Europe and the rest of the world.