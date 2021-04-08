How Bill Gates' company TerraPower is building next-generation nuclear power

When Bill Gates started learning about nuclear power innovation, "I was skeptical, but also intrigued," he wrote on his Gates Notes blog in 2019. Like many people, Gates' opinion of nuclear power had been tinged by past disastrous accidents such as Three Mile Island and Chernobyl. But Gates was also interested in the potential of nuclear power as a clean energy. After reading a paper about a new generation of nuclear reactors built with technical advancements to guard against such accidents, Gates founded TerraPower in 2008 to realize the benefits of these innovations. Selected by the U.S. federal government to demonstrate the viability of nuclear power through its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), TerraPower aims to build "fully functional advanced nuclear reactor within 7 years of the award," according to the Office of Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy. "We envision a 2050 grid that is powered by very significant wind and solar power, but is complemented by" Terra Power nuclear reactors, TerraPower president and CEO, Chris Levesque, tells CNBC Make It. Levesque envisions that TerraPower will help the United States become a dominant force in nuclear power; as other countries transition their energy grids, "the United States will once again export reactors that set the standard for the world, just as we did for today's conventional reactors," Levesque says. TerraPower's ability to achieve those goals will be in no small part due to the money and influence of the company's founder. "The most important factor is that Bill Gates is behind this," principal research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology department of nuclear science and engineering Charles Forsberg tells CNBC Make It. "The most important factors in developing a new reactor are money and very competent people. Bill Gates brings both to the project." Here's how TerraPower is building advanced nuclear power plants.

A safer cooling system

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards TerraPower’s test facility is where the company does full-scale physical testing for fuel handling operations. Photo courtesy TerraPower

Beyond that, TerraPower's cooling system does not rely on any outside energy source to operate in the event of an emergency shutdown of a reactor. Instead, its system works via the hot air rising from natural circulation within the system, called a reactor vessel air cooling system, or RVACS, says Levesque. This can prevent accidents like what happened at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in Japan. After an earthquake shut down the plant's reactor, its back-up cooling system failed. "They relied on pumps that had to be powered by diesel generators. When [a subsequent] tsunami disabled the diesels, they lost all cooling to the reactor, which led to melting and the further problems," Levesque says. Such "passive" cooling systems, which rely on things like natural circulation or gravity, "are at the heart of advanced reactor designs and reduce the risk and severity of accidents," Rampal says. And they're trustworthy, Forsberg says: "This type of passive safety system has been demonstrated on a large scale."

Energy storage, like a battery

Natrium technology has the ability to store heat in tanks of molten salt for future use, "much like a battery," Levesque says. (The technology is similar to that used in solar plants, which use the technique to store power for when the sun is not shining.) That storage capability can increase a Natrium Reactor plant's power output from about 345 megawatts to 500 megawatts for five hours, Levesque says.

An artist rendering of a TerraPower Natrium power plant. Photo courtesy TerraPower

"It is the first nuclear concept to integrate large-scale energy storage capabilities," Levesque says. "This solves a real challenge utilities face as they plan for the long term and work to achieve decarbonization goals." While TerraPower is a leader here, according to Rampal, other advanced nuclear companies are also considering storage. "Most of the advanced reactor developers I have interacted with in the past five years include thermal storage in a conceptual plant layout," says Andrew Whittaker, an engineering professor at the University at Buffalo who researches nuclear structures. "It makes good financial sense."

Cheaper construction costs

In America, the cost of building a conventional nuclear power plant can be in the multibillions. (For instance, two units being built at Plant Vogtle in Georgia are expected to cost more than $25 billion, according to analyst estimates cited by Reuters.) The target cost for a commercial Natrium plant is $1 billion in capital expenditures, according to TerraPower. That includes engineering, procurement and construction costs of the plant. The lower cost estimate is partly due to Natrium plants operating at lower pressure (because of the liquid sodium); they do not require the same heavy duty, expensive construction materials, according to Levesque. TerraPower plants are also smaller than conventional ones, which is "important for lowering the capital cost" Levesque says. The size also makes TerraPower plants attractive to utility companies "looking to invest in a nuclear power plant to plug into their existing power grid," says Levesque. TerraPower's plants have the capacity to generate enough power to operate a small city, which is the "sweet spot" for utility companies. "A very large plant is a big risk for a utility," Levesque says.

Less nuclear waste

Radioactive waste, a byproduct of nuclear fission, "produce fatal radiation doses during short periods of direct exposure," according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. With no permanent storage solution in use in the U.S., nuclear waste is currently stored at the facility where it was generated in concrete and steel containers. Advanced nuclear reactors however, produces less waste. That includes Natrium technology, which utilizes radioactive uranium fuel (which powers nuclear reactors) much more efficiently and more completely than conventional plants, according to Levesque.

Inside TerraPower's lab. Photo courtesy TerraPower.

"This is enabled by a very precise reactor design process that took advantage of today's high performance computing and advanced materials. Thus the used fuel, also called 'spent' fuel, occupies 2/3 less volume than today's reactors, per gigawatt-hour of power generated," he says. Experts are mixed on whether this innovation is useful however. While Whitaker calls it a "significant gain in efficiency" that is "important," Forsberg says it's "not relevant," because it "does not really impact disposal costs."

Still, some say nuclear power is the wrong solution