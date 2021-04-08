Box stock plunges after agreement to take $500 million investment from KKR

Box shares dropped more than 10% on Thursday after the cloud software vendor said investment firm KKR will ingest up to $500 million into the company, making an acquisition less likely.

The stock fell $2.52 to $21.75 as of early afternoon. Box shares are up 30% since the beginning of 2020, while a broader cloud-computing index has almost doubled and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 42%.

The company, which went public six years ago, has struggled to keep pace with Microsoft's expansion into the cloud-based collaboration space, primarily through its popular Teams product. Box has faced pressure from activist investor Starboard since 2019, when the firm disclosed a 7.5% stake in Box. Reuters reported last month that, under fire from Starboard, Box has been exploring a sale to potential buyers including private equity firms.

The company said on Thursday that the KKR deal followed a review of its options.

"After undertaking a comprehensive review of a wide range of strategic options, the Board unanimously determined that continuing to execute Box's long-term strategy in combination with a significant share repurchase and the support of KKR, is the optimal path to drive the company's next phase of growth," Dana Evan, Box's lead independent director, said in the statement.