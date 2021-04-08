Everything you need to know before Disneyland reopens on April 30

In this article DIS

Views of the Disneyland theme park, still closed due to COVID-19 on July 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images

It's been more than a year since Disney's two California theme parks were forced to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company's theme park division hasn't been standing idly by waiting to reopen. From refurbishing the iconic carousel to putting the final paintbrush strokes on Avengers Campus, which opens June 4, Josh D'Amaro and Disney's parks, consumer products and experience division has been keeping busy. As it looks to reopen Disneyland and California Adventure on April 30, the company shared a number of updates with media and stakeholders during a webcast Thursday. To start, the parks will operate at around 15% capacity, and only be open to California residents. Mask-wearing and social distancing will be required for guests visiting the park.

10,000 workers recalled

Last year's shutdown led Disney to lay off tens of thousands of workers and slashed an important source of revenue for the media company. The parks, experiences and consumer products segment accounted for 37% of the company's $69.6 billion in total revenue in 2019, or around $26.2 billion. A year later, revenue shrank to $16.5 billion, or around 25% of the company's $65.4 billion in total revenue. "That was probably one of the hardest things I have personally had to do in my career," D'Amaro said of the layoffs in an interview with CNBC ahead of the webcast. "I'm very passionate about the cast members here. I think they are the real reason that people come to these parks. These small interactions that they have with guests strung together are big and I think that is the reason we are different from the rest of the world." D'Amaro said that when the Disneyland Resort opens at the end of April, the company will have called back more than 10,000 cast members.

"We've changed a lot of our processes in terms of how people are accessing and experiencing the parks at Walt Disney World and we are doing the same here at Disneyland," he said.

Cashless pay and other tech options