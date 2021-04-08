GM cutting production at several North American plants due to chip shortage

Engines assembled as they make their way through the assembly line at the General Motors (GM) manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, August 22, 2019.

DETROIT – General Motors is temporarily idling or extending shutdowns at several plants in North America due to an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage impacting the global automotive industry.

The temporary plant closures range from a week or two to several additional weeks for plants that have already been idled due to the parts disruption. GM also will restart production Monday of midsize pickups after a two-week shutdown due to the shortage at a plant in Missouri.

The cost of the closures have been factored into the company's earnings forecast for the year, according to GM. The automaker expects the problem will reduce its operating profit by $1.5 billion to $2 billion this year.

"We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers' semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impact on GM," GM said in an emailed statement. "Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible."

Semiconductors are key components used in the infotainment, power steering and braking systems, among other things. As multiple plants shut down last year due to Covid, suppliers directed semiconductors away from automakers to other industries, creating a shortage after consumer demand snapped back stronger than expected.

GM's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee will close beginning Saturday through April 23, according to a message from the United Auto Workers union to workers obtained by CNBC. The plant builds the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 and XT6 crossovers. GM confirmed the shutdown.

In addition to that, GM said another crossover plant that produces the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave near Lansing, Michigan will be idled the week of April 19 and production of the Chevrolet Blazer at a plant in Mexico will also be canceled that week.