Rocket Lab’s next launch will feature second booster recovery, aiming for reusability like SpaceX

The 16th Electron launch in November 2020, when the company recovered the rocket after splashdown for the first time.

The next mission for small launch leader Rocket Lab will feature its second attempt to recover an Electron rocket booster after liftoff by splashing it down in the ocean.

The company is working toward reusability of its rockets—the same way Elon Musk's SpaceX currently does.

"Where we're trying to get, is to the point where we can literally catch this thing and then repeat," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC. "Launch, catch, repeat."

The next mission, its 20th to date, is scheduled to launch in May from the company's private facility in New Zealand. The primary goal of the mission is to deploy two satellites in orbit for BlackSky.

Beck's company wants to recover the boosters so it can launch more often, while also reducing the cost of each mission.

But Rocket Lab's approach to recovering its boosters is different from SpaceX, which uses the rocket's engines to slow down during reentry and deploys wide legs to land on large pads.

Rocket Lab, instead, is testing a technology Beck calls an "aero thermal decelerator"—using the atmosphere to slow down the rocket. After reaching space, Rocket Lab's onboard computer guides the booster through reentry—where it travels at up to eight times the speed of sound and is subject to heat in excess of 4,350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Then a parachute deploys from the top of the booster to slow it down and, like its first recovery in November, splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

The splashdown is expected to occur about 400 miles from the launch site, where a Rocket Lab ship will then scoop it out of the water. Beck said this is the second of three planned splashdown recoveries, before the company moves to its full reuse plan: Plucking the booster with its parachute from the sky with a helicopter.