There are some snags in free COBRA health insurance for unemployed. Here's what you need to know

What if my insurer says it can't offer the subsidy yet?

The good news is that even if you can't sign up for a few weeks or months because of operational delays, if you qualify for the COBRA subsidy, any eligible claims racked up after April 1 (and before the end of September) should be covered, experts say. But expect to have to put in some work to get this sorted out. Save all your medical records during this period, said Caitlin Donovan, a spokeswoman for the Patient Advocate Foundation, a nonprofit that helps patients access and pay for healthcare. "Keep a folder with any paperwork you get, any checks you write, and ask for receipts," Donovan said. Doing so will make it easier for you to submit any claims or bills to your insurer once the subsidy kicks in, or to get reimbursed for any expenses you laid out and that qualify for coverage. If you're worried about upfront costs, try to explain to your doctors that you're waiting for your COBRA coverage to kick in, and ask if they can wait to bill your insurer, experts say.

Who qualifies for the subsidy?

You'll be eligible if you involuntarily left a job that offered health insurance and you do not qualify for another employer plan or Medicare, Donovan said. "You would even qualify if you turned down COBRA before," Donovan said. Any family members on your plan would also be fully covered. If you still have your job, but your hours have been cut to the point where you lost access to your company's health insurance plan, you may also qualify for the six-month subsidy. You should receive written notification of your eligibility, likely from your employer or health insurance company. If you haven't heard anything, reach out to your former insurer.

How does the subsidy change my costs?

The government will cover 100% of your COBRA premiums. You could still be on the hook for any co-pays and deductibles.

How long will the subsidy last?

The subsidy will last through Sept. 30, 2021. Typically, you can't be on COBRA for more than 18 months in total, so some people may be cut off sooner than that date though, depending on when they began their coverage.

What if I already turned down COBRA coverage?

Don't worry. It's not too late for you to take advantage of this relief. Laid-off workers typically have to sign up with COBRA within 60 days after their employment ends. But even if you, say, turned down the coverage in August 2020 because the premiums were too high, you can now go back and enroll, according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute. Keep in mind though that once you receive notice of your eligibility for COBRA, you will have to sign up within 60 days.

Will I have to pay for months I wasn't insured through COBRA?

Usually if you don't enroll right away with COBRA and decide to do so later, you have to back pay premiums because you're not allowed to have a gap in coverage. The relief bill temporarily changes that policy. According to the experts at Georgetown, you would not have to pay premiums back to the date you were originally eligible to enroll in COBRA. However, you'll only be covered for claims starting April 1.

When does coverage through COBRA make sense?

The biggest drawback of COBRA is usually the cost for laid-off workers, which can be thousands of dollars a month. The relief bill clears that hurdle, at least through September. One of the main advantages of COBRA is that you get to keep your current doctors and health-care providers. If you've already met your deductible for the year, maintaining your workplace insurance could be even more affordable compared with other plans, experts say. Other insurance options for the unemployed include Medicaid and shopping for a plan on the Affordable Care Act's marketplace. Medicaid may make sense if you expect your financial troubles to remain for a long time and will also leave you with no monthly premiums. Meanwhile, some jobless Americans may qualify for a free marketplace plan on the ACA, or Obamacare, exchange, after changes made in the most recent stimulus package. For example, if you collected unemployment insurance at all during the year, you can qualify for a free silver plan. Not only won't you have to pay a premium, but your out-of-pocket expenses may be minimal, too. "As a result, a marketplace plan may be a better deal for you," said Edwin Park, a research professor at the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy.

If I sign up for COBRA, what will my options be at the end of September?