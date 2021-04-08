Sneaker reseller StockX's valuation jumps to $3.8 billion

StockX, after a record year of revenue, completed a new funding round that values the high-end sneaker reseller at $3.8 billion.

On Thursday, StockX announced the conclusion of a $195 million secondary tender offering as well as an additional $60 million in Series E-1 primary shares.

"This news signals the broad recognition and excitement for the long-term value of StockX's business," said CEO Scott Cutler in a press release, "Fundamental shifts in both consumer buying and investing behavior provide an immense growth opportunity for StockX."

Altimeter Capital led the all-cash offer that included previous investors and new investor the Dragoneer Investment Group. The company has also confirmed some employees will sell shares. This announcement raises StockX valuation by 35% from the $2.8 billion in December of 2020.

"The company has rapidly established itself as one of the most important online marketplaces for Gen Z and millennial consumers," said Jared Middleman, partner at Dragoneer, "This position has unlocked a number of promising new growth opportunities, and we are excited to support the StockX team as they work to realize this potential."

StockX is expected to go public in the second half of 2021, according to a Dow Jones report Wednesday, citing sources.

In response to that report, a StockX spokesperson told CNBC: "Our focus right now is on global expansion and category diversification, while continuing to grow our core business. There are massive opportunities ahead, and our mission right now is to execute."