20 in-demand jobs that can be done remotely—and all pay $100,000 or more

With pandemic recovery on the horizon for many in the U.S., employers are reimagining their workforces as buildings reopen and businesses adapt to a post-Covid world. For many leaders, that means finding out how to offer work-from-anywhere arrangements to meet employees' desire for flexibility.

One analysis from the jobs site Indeed found that postings are now twice as likely to mention the ability to work remotely than before the pandemic. And on FlexJobs, the career site dedicated to remote work, employers are increasingly hiring for high-paying senior roles that can be done from home, says FlexJobs career development manager and coach Brie Reynolds.

Postings for remote jobs at the senior level — such as for director, department head, vice president, general manager and chief officer — increased by 22% in the last year. The share of these high-level openings has grown by 6% in 2021 alone.

To examine where senior-level remote hiring is happening most, FlexJobs identified 20 job openings that have become more common on the site and offer fully remote, full-time schedules and pay more than $100,000.