Chip shortage causes more disruptions in auto production, but trader has a hedge play

General Motors announced a halt in production at several North American plants and Ford announced additional downtime at two plants, the latest disruptions to the auto supply chain because of a chip shortage.

Shares for GM were down 1% on Thursday, the day of its announcement. Ford closed down nearly 2%.

Both stocks have risen more than 40% for the year, despite the continuing production issues.

JC O'Hara, chief market technician of MKM Partners, identified one way to get exposure to the auto stocks without the headwind risk.

"Used car sales are through the roof so one play that I'm very interested in here is CarMax. They are a huge used car sales company, and the positivity from used car sales is being reflected in the chart," O'Hara told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.