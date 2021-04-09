1 in 5 Americans are fully vaccinated and a third of the country has received at least one shot, CDC data shows

One in five Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data published on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website Thursday afternoon. A third of the population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The U.S. is currently administering a seven-day average of 3 million vaccine doses per day, as daily case counts remain at levels below the winter peak but in line with the surge seen over the summer. U.S. share of the population vaccinated More than 66 million Americans, or 20% of the population, are now fully vaccinated with one shot of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine or two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. About a third of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

One in four of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated and nearly 60% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. U.S. vaccine shots administered Following a reported 3.4 million vaccine shots given Thursday, the seven-day average of doses administered sits at 3 million per day.

U.S. Covid cases The rate of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is well below January's peak of about 250,000 new cases per day but more in line with numbers seen during the summer surge. In July, average daily case counts reached nearly 70,000. The latest seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. is 66,000, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.