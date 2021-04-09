1 in 5 Americans are fully vaccinated and a third of the country has received at least one shot, CDC data shows
One in five Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data published on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website Thursday afternoon. A third of the population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The U.S. is currently administering a seven-day average of 3 million vaccine doses per day, as daily case counts remain at levels below the winter peak but in line with the surge seen over the summer.
U.S. share of the population vaccinated
More than 66 million Americans, or 20% of the population, are now fully vaccinated with one shot of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine or two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. About a third of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.
One in four of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated and nearly 60% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
U.S. vaccine shots administered
Following a reported 3.4 million vaccine shots given Thursday, the seven-day average of doses administered sits at 3 million per day.
U.S. Covid cases
The rate of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is well below January's peak of about 250,000 new cases per day but more in line with numbers seen during the summer surge. In July, average daily case counts reached nearly 70,000.
The latest seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. is 66,000, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.
U.S. Covid deaths
The seven-day average of Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. is 978, according to Hopkins data.
The nationwide trend in Covid deaths over the past couple days is being impacted by a bulk data release of about 1,800 deaths from Oklahoma. These deaths are all currently all being reported for April 7, 2021, though they may have occurred in weeks or months prior. The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the state is in the process of transitioning to data reporting guidelines in line with CDC requirements, which is the cause for this increase.
Prior to this reporting anomaly, the daily Covid death toll in the U.S. had been trending downward from the record levels seen in January.