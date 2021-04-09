Following Brexit, the U.K.'s competition watchdog is staking its place in the Big Tech backlash

The U.K.'s competition watchdog doesn't just have GIFs on its mind.

The Competition and Markets Authority's probe into Facebook's acquisition of Giphy is the regulator's latest move as it takes on a more high-profile role in regulating Big Tech.

In April, the authority created a new division within its ranks called the Digital Markets Unit, established to direct more resources into policing competition in the U.K.'s digital market.

One of its first ports of call will be creating new codes of conduct for major players like Facebook, Google and Amazon.

The CMA has featured in many headlines over the last year. In recent weeks, it put the kibosh on the merger between Seedrs and Crowdcube, two of the U.K.'s largest equity crowdfunding platforms.

It probed Amazon's investment in Deliveroo, holding up the funding for months to assess its impact on food delivery in the U.K. It ultimately approved the deal.

The new digital unit appears to be a logical step for the watchdog as it prepares to clamp down harder on Big Tech.

Vijay Raghavan, a senior analyst at research firm Forrester, said that the CMA's increased actions against big Tech fits into a global theme that's been unfolding over the last few years, particularly in Europe and the U.S.

"The way the CMA has been operating and some of the decisions they have made as it relates to the Seedrs deal and the scrutiny that the Deliveroo deal was getting, I think that the theme you can see is around wanting to provide a level playing field," Raghavan said.

The U.S. and the EU have been the two main players in investigating Big Tech firms in recent years, especially with the EU's bumper fines and sanctions against Apple and Google.

"It certainly seems that the reach and the power that these tech companies have right now is getting more scrutiny. The amount of data they're collecting on all of us needs to be understood better," Raghavan said. "Here in the States, there was a lot of scrutiny with the big tech companies during the election and all of that."