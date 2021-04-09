Market volatility is low — here’s the best way to trade

The stock market has become very quiet even as the S&P 500 inches higher to one record after another with the major averages making just slight moves each day this week. If this lull in trading continues, it creates a more challenging environment for investors to generate income.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, has been trading under the 20 threshold for eight sessions straight. The VIX has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels months after the market recouped all the losses. The index looks at prices of options on the S&P 500 to track the level of fear on Wall Street.