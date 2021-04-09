Entertainment venues still waiting for a lifeline as tech glitches snarl Covid relief applications

The Anthem, a popular live music venue, displays a message of support on their marquee on April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At The Independent in San Francisco, it's been a long, dark year in the most literal sense. The music and comedy shows that filled the venue's stage and boosted the local economy have been halted since early March 2020. Save for a few merchandise sales, its overall revenue is down nearly 100%.

"It's been a devastating year for The Independent and our industry. We were the first to close and will be the last to reopen," said Allen Scott, managing owner of The Independent.

"All of these small clubs that really are the backbone of the live touring industry are not built to be losing money for three, six — let alone 12 or 18 — months," Scott said.

Owners like Scott were eager to file their applications for the Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, a $16 billion fund aimed at floating the industry until in-person entertainment can resume. Music clubs, theaters, promoters and more can access grants of as much as $10 million, based on gross revenue from 2019, as a part of the program, which was ushered in during the second Covid relief package.

But the SBA's portal faced technical challenges on launch day, and the applications process is currently suspended.

The portal was set to open at noon on Thursday. But when it closed at 4:15 p.m., no applications were submitted. On Friday, it remained closed throughout the day while the agency worked to resolve the technical issues. Late Friday, the SBA said the portal would remain shut through the weekend.

"When a reopening date is determined, we'll provide updates in advance so that applicants have time to prepare," the agency said in a tweet late Friday.

When the portal opens, the funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the agency said.

"This decision was not made lightly as we understand the need to get relief quickly to this hard-hit industry," SBA spokesperson Andrea Roebker said in a statement Thursday, adding the agency was working to get it back up and running as soon as possible.

Earlier Friday, the SBA said, it was working with its vendors to fix the tech issues, which had been identified.