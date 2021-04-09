The economy is on the cusp of a major boom and economists believe it could last

People crowd outdoor dining at a restaurant as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., April 4, 2021. Emily Elconin | Reuters

The economy has entered a period of supercharged growth, and instead of fizzling, it could potentially remain stronger than it was during the pre-pandemic era into 2023. Economists now expect the second quarter to grow at a pace of 10%, and growth for 2021 is expected to be north of 6.5%. In the past decade, there have been few quarters where gross domestic product grew at even 3%. Forecasts for 2021 and 2022 were revised higher after Congress approved $1.9 trillion in fiscal spending, on top of an earlier $900 billion package late last year. That money is now making its way through the economy. Bank of America's credit card data shows a 67% surge of card spending over last year in the seven days ending April 3, fueled by government stimulus checks and reopenings. But that compares to a bleak period when consumers were in lockdown and frightened by the spreading virus. However, spending is still up 20% over the same period two years ago. "This economy isn't coming back. It is back," said Tom Gimbel, CEO and founder of LaSalle Network, a Chicago-based recruitment firm. The first signs of the economic blast-off showed up in March's better than expected increase of 913,000 jobs. "I tell you this is the most optimistic job market I've ever seen. The only thing that causes it not to be great is Covid," Gimble said. Once the vaccine is rolled out to mostly everyone who wants it this spring, the hiring picture will be even better, he said. Hiring is also complicated by Covid, and virtual workforce hires don't always work out.

As it is, he said jobs are hard to fill, and some employers are counter bidding for workers with the right skills. He said many jobs are going unfilled because qualified workers are in low supply. Hiring by the restaurant and hospitality industry is still depressed but it could recover further with more reopenings. The Labor Department's job opening data showed openings of 7.4 million as of the end of February, the highest level since January 2019 and 5.1% above the pre-pandemic level. "What [Jamie Dimon] said in his letter is right," said Gimbel. "This economy is going to be on steroids for the rest of this year and next year." JP Morgan CEO Dimon commented at length on the economy in his annual letter to shareholders Wednesday, and his remarks echoed what many economists expect. "I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom," Dimon wrote. "This boom could easily run into 2023 because all the spending could extend well into 2023." That contrasts to a year ago, when the economy abruptly shut down and there were no known vaccines. Travel came to a halt and so did dining out, and all other forms of entertainment outside the home. As much of the workforce as possible stayed home, and cities and office parks became ghost towns. Now, one in five Americans are fully vaccinated. More restrictions are being lifted and more people are flying, dining out and staying in hotels. Bank of America estimates Americans have $3.5 trillion in bank accounts they didn't have before the pandemic, both from government checks and savings. That money could start flowing into the economy, as all kinds of businesses, from restaurants to gyms, see surges this summer from pent up demand. The unemployment rate is still a high 6%, but economist Ed Hyman, chairman of Evercore ISI, says it could fall to 3%, below the pre-pandemic low of 3.5%. "From trucking to job openings, US economic data have lifted off," Hyman wrote in a note this week. Evercore's trucking survey suggests more job openings.