The reopening is gaining steam and these stocks may soon rally because of it, analysts say

Michael Bloom
Share
Signage is displayed in the middle of a air hockey table at a Dave & Buster's Entertainment location in Pelham, New York.
Timothy Fadek | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Wall Street rally may be slowing down a bit but the economic rebound continues, and analysts said this week there are still a slew of high-quality stocks that investors should add to their portfolios.

The reopening presents a unique buying opportunity, according to analysts.

CNBC Pro combed through Wall Street research to find some of the top recovery stocks to own right now.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThe fundamentals and the technicals are aligning for these stocks, Piper Sandler says
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProBooming industrial sector to get a jolt from Biden’s infrastructure bill. How to play it
Thomas Franck
CNBC ProThese are the companies that will win–or lose–as consumers put down their screens
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More