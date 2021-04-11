How baseball card mania is colling with the NFT boom to revive Topps and change the game for dealers

On a recent family ski trip in California, my kids and I popped into an old baseball card shop in the city of Sonora, a former gold mining town in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

As a former rabid card collector, I lit up when I saw the sign for BJ's Cards and Collectibles on the town's main drag. With baseball season about to begin, I bought each of my sons, ages 5 and 8, a pack of 2021 Topps cards.

Before ringing me up, the owner, Bill Wiley, was apologetic in informing me that each pack was $5.50. That's more than a 100% markup from pre-pandemic levels. During the lockdowns, he said, the popularity of sports cards had soared and small dealers like BJ's were having to pay top dollar to distributors to get inventory. It didn't matter whether you were talking about single packs or the rarest of collectibles.

"This is the busiest since I can remember," Wiley, who opened the store with his son in 1992, said in a phone interview this week. "I closed down for nine weeks and when I reopened, there was incredible demand for sports cards."

Those $5.50 packs I bought my kids in February would now cost $7, according to Wiley, who said he's paying $148 for a box of 24 packs to make $20 in profit. At the other end of the market, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sold for a record $5.2 million in January. A month later came the most expensive basketball card transaction in history — a rookie trading card of Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic was purchased for $4.6 million. And in April, a rookie Tom Brady card was bought at an auction for $2.25 million, a record for football.

Wiley, 68, said buyers today are much different than they were during the heyday of the industry in the 1990s, when collectors would come in and spend hours looking through boxes of random cards.

"A lot of these people are new to the hobby and looking at it as a form of maybe a little bit of gambling," he said.

The unforeseen revival of the sports card industry that sellers like Wiley are experiencing is colliding headfirst with two other booming trends that have captured the attention of investors: non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

On Tuesday, Topps said it's going public through a SPAC, meaning that it's being acquired by a publicly-traded blank check company. In the announcement, the 83-year-old sports card and chewing gum company touted both the popularity of physical collectibles and its expansion into NFTs, or digital items that live on blockchain technology.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, who bought Topps 14 years ago, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the digital business, primarily apps, is growing rapidly and that blockchain will be a big part of the future. However, he said physical cards are still driving much of the current business.