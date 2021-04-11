This five-star fund is climbing again. Here’s how it keeps beating its peers

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, March 19, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

A fund manager who has beaten the market year after year says one of the keys to his fund's success is knowing when to walk away from the table. 

Christian Andreach is the co-head of equities at Manning & Napier, and he has worked on the Pro-Blend Max Term Fund since 2002. The fund has finished in the top 10% of its Morningstar category in each of the past four years and has a five-star rating from the firm.

Additionally, Barron's named Manning & Napier the top fund family of 2020.

