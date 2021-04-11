Powell says it's 'highly unlikely' the Fed will raise rates this year, despite stronger economy

Despite what he sees as a rapidly recovering economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Sunday reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keep loose monetary policy in place.

That includes a statement of near-certainty that interest rates won't be going anywhere as inflation remains tame and millions of Americans remain in need of assistance as the nation rebuilds from the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think it's highly unlikely that we would raise rates anything like this year," Powell told "60 Minutes" journalist Scott Pelley in a broadcast Sunday evening.

"I'm in a position to guarantee that the Fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery," he added.

That support includes near zero short-term borrowing rates and $120 billion a month in bond purchases put in place following a sharp rebound from the plunge in activity between February and April 2020.

Though the economy has recovered more than 13 million jobs since the depths of the crisis, there remain about 9 million more still sidelined. As states and localities have loosened restrictions, more people have gone back to work.