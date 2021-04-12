A weak greenback could help boost these 'Dollar Down Dominators,' BTIG says

Bottles of Tide detergent, a Procter & Gamble product, are displayed for sale in a pharmacy on July 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The U.S. dollar's first quarter climb has reversed in early April, and investors should consider stocks that should perform well when the dollar is weak for the months ahead, according to BTIG's Julian Emanuel.

The market strategist said in a note on Sunday that he expected the dollar to struggle throughout the year as the global economy rebounds from the pandemic and provided a list of stocks that are "Dollar Down Dominators."