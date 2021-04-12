Ark Invest analyst says these are two of the firm's favorite genomic revolution plays

Ark Invest analyst Simon Barnett on Monday explained the firm's approach to what it calls the genomic revolution, breaking down two of its favorite holdings: Adaptive Biotechnologies and Invitae.

In an interview on CNBC's "Closing Bell," Barnett said the Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sees major potential for investors in the branch of molecular biology known as genomics, calling it "one of the most transformative investment opportunities of the century."

Ark's family of funds includes the Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), which seeks to offer investors exposure to areas such as DNA sequencing technology and molecular diagnostics.

ARKG is down about 7% year to date.

However, in the past 12 months, the ETF has risen roughly 160%. The firm's flagship fund is the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), which has fallen about 1.6% so far in 2021. ARKK also is up nearly 160% in the past 12 months.