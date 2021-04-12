ETF investors say the Coinbase listing will cause an explosion in cryptoasset investing

In this article COIN

Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018. Steve Jennings | Getty Images for TechCrunch

The pending Coinbase direct listing, scheduled for April 14th on the Nasdaq under the symbol COIN, is exciting a broad base of the investment community outside the usual cryptocurrency crowd. "Coinbase is going to blow people's minds," Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, which pioneered the first cryptocurrency index fund, told me. "I think it's going to force traditional finance to wrestle with the phenomenal growth that is taking place in crypto." It's not hard to understand why. Coinbase is likely the biggest beneficiary of the cryptocurrency revival. Fifty-six million verified users, with $1.8 billion in revenues in the first quarter alone, and a value that could be anywhere from $50 billion to $100 billion. That is an extraordinary valuation for an exchange of any type. By contrast, Intercontinental Exchange, which runs the New York Stock Exchange, has a market cap of $65 billion, while Nasdaq has a market cap of $25 billion. That kind of valuation is getting the investment community — and particularly the exchange-traded fund (ETF) community — very excited.

Biggest crypto pure play

Cryptoassets have had the same problem that other hot commodities (like pot or space) have had in the past: a high degree of interest with a notable lack of investible assets. Coinbase, however, will go a long way toward solving that problem. "Coinbase will be the biggest public pure-play cryptocurrency company, full stop," Matt Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, which runs the Renaissance Capital IPO ETF (IPO). "I expect every crypto ETF will want (or need) to own it at some point, and it is possible our ETF will be the first to own it." It's the same story with Christian Magoon of Amplify, who runs the Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), which focuses on blockchain technology. "Being actively managed, we can buy it the moment it goes public, and we fully expect it will be in our portfolio," Magoon told me. Other tech ETFs, particularly Cathie Wood's ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), as well as the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), will also be likely buyers and that is just the beginning: "You will see many more ETF firms filing for crypto-type funds," Magoon told me. Because ownership of crypto by individuals and institutions is still fairly low, many believe the valuation of Coinbase will also encourage more private entities to go public. "I think we're going to see a gold rush for crypto equities as investors realize just how fast the 'picks and shovels' companies of the crypto ecosystem are growing," Hougan said. Michelle Bond, a former senior counsel at the SEC who is now CEO of the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM), an association of firms in the digital marketplace, said the Coinbase listing "will break down headline barriers because this will have to be approved by a traditional financial regulator, ensuring transparency, integrity and disclosure." Of course, this means more players are coming, including high-profile competitors. For example, Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace owned by Intercontinental Exchange, has entered into an agreement to combine with a SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings.

Will the SEC finally approve a bitcoin ETF?