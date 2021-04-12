Cramer says Chipotle is still a buy even as the stock hits an all-time high

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he believes shares of Chipotle have room to run higher because the fast-casual restaurant chain is well-positioned to capitalize on the U.S. economy's Covid recovery.

Cramer's comments on "Squawk on the Street" came shortly before the stock hit an intraday all-time high of $1,579.52 early in Monday's trading session. It was up about 1.6% at roughly $1,557 per share around 11:30 a.m.

"A lot of states in this country are beginning to scrap the social distancing rules. … The winner here will be the company that had great numbers beforehand, making the most money beforehand, and it's Chipotle," Cramer said.