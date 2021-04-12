Market braces for key inflation report Tuesday that may test the Fed's mettle

Shoppers wearing protective masks push shopping carts inside a Costco store in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The pace of consumer inflation is likely to have returned to prepandemic levels in March, and it is expected to heat up even more in the next couple of months. Rising inflation is one of the biggest fears in the market, and if it gets too hot, it could corrode asset values, limit buying power and eat away at corporate margins. It is inevitable the reopening economy will generate some pick-up in inflation, with demand up sharply and supply chain issues resulting in shortages. Newly vaccinated consumers are also expected to resume traveling and other activities outside the home, which could create a temporary surge in services inflation. But the Fed and some economists argue this inflationary pick up will be temporary, meaning it should not derail the recovery or result in Fed rate hikes. That makes every new inflation report very important to markets, and that is the case with Tuesday's 8:30 a.m. release of March CPI. The March consumer price index is expected to show a moderate 0.2% increase in core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. On a year-over-year basis, that is a 1.5% pace, compared to 1.3% in February. March headline inflation is expected to increase by 0.5% or 2.5% year-over-year, up from 1.7% in February. By May, some economists expect headline inflation could be running at an year-over- year rate of 3.5% or more. The headline rate was last at 2.5% in January, 2020.

"We remain positive but once we get to the end of this year and early next year, and we've worked through the supply chain bottlenecks and demand has normalized, as the economy opened up, we don't think it's a sustained source of inflation over the medium term," said Blerina Uruci, senior U.S. economist at Barclays. Uruci expects core inflation to reach 2.3% by May but then it could be below 2% in the second half of the year. The Fed has taken great pains to assure markets that it does not expect the inflation trend to remain hot and that the increase is largely the result of base effects. That means the gains in inflation appear larger when compared to the weakness in prices a year ago, when the economy was shutdown. "I think this year we should be prepared for a lot of volatility in inflation. We'll have those base effects now and we have a little bit of deceleration after that," Uruci said.

The central bank has also altered its inflation policy and says it will tolerate inflation running above its 2% target for a period, before it would raise interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been driving the message that the Fed is not worried about inflation just yet. He told it to the audience of "60 Minutes" Sunday evening. On an International Monetary Fund panel last week, Powell argued that the U.S. has lived in a period of low inflation for a quarter century and he expects that trend to continue. "We want to see inflation move up to about 2%. And we mean that on a sustainable basis. We don't mean just tap the base once. But then we'd also like to see it on track to move moderately above 2% for some time. And the reason for that is we want inflation to average 2% over time," Powell said in the "60 Minutes" interview. "Inflation has been below 2%. We want it to be just moderately above 2%. We want it to be just moderately above 2%. So that's what we're looking for. That's the situation we're looking for. And when we get that, that's when we'll raise interest rates."

Fed: Don't be alarmed