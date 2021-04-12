Here's how the IRS will let you know why your stimulus checks was less than expected

A year into the pandemic, some Americans are still confused as to why they received less stimulus check money than they anticipated and, in some cases, no money at all.

If that's you, there's good news: A recovery rebate credit on this year's tax return will let you submit your claim for those funds.

Remember, that does not necessarily mean you will get the exact amount you think you are due.

Here's how it works: The stimulus checks issued over the last year for up to $1,200 and $600 per person essentially were advance payments of the recovery rebate credit.

More from Personal Finance:

Social Security beneficiaries get bulk of new $1,400 stimulus checks

Fourth stimulus checks aren't likely. What aid could be next

How to make sure you don't miss $1,400 stimulus checks in the mail

A section for claiming that credit has been added to this year's tax return forms — line 30 of Forms 1040 or 1040-SR.

On that part of the return, tax filers can start with the amount of stimulus money they already received and calculate any more funds which they are due. That can be done either through a worksheet provided with the tax form or through tax preparation software.

Once the IRS receives the return, the tax agency will also tally your recovery rebate credit, which means it may correct the amount you claim.

If there is a discrepancy, that could lead to a "slight delay" in processing the tax return, according to the tax agency.