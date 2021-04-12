These stocks are most likely to beat the Street this earnings season, Bank of America says

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.

Earnings season kicks off this week and Bank of America said stock pickers should focus on a handful of names that should beat the Street.

Investors have high hopes for the upcoming season. Consensus estimates for first quarter earnings have risen 6% over the past three months to $39.81 per share for the S&P 500. Bank of America noted that is the biggest upward revision in history.

"Earnings season is a good time to be a stock-picker," Bank of America equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian told clients. "For short-term investors, stock differentiation is heightened during earnings season, particularly the busiest reporting days."

In order to take advantage of the heightened volatility, Bank of America screened the S&P 500 for stocks that are most likely to beat earnings expectations, according to the firm's proprietary criteria.