These stocks are most likely to beat the Street this earnings season, Bank of America says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Earnings season kicks off this week and Bank of America said stock pickers should focus on a handful of names that should beat the Street.

Investors have high hopes for the upcoming season. Consensus estimates for first quarter earnings have risen 6% over the past three months to $39.81 per share for the S&P 500. Bank of America noted that is the biggest upward revision in history.

"Earnings season is a good time to be a stock-picker," Bank of America equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian told clients. "For short-term investors, stock differentiation is heightened during earnings season, particularly the busiest reporting days."

In order to take advantage of the heightened volatility, Bank of America screened the S&P 500 for stocks that are most likely to beat earnings expectations, according to the firm's proprietary criteria.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProWant big returns in a tricky market? Morgan Stanley has some global stock picks for you
Katrina Bishop
CNBC ProThe pandemic's end may not stop the great outdoors megatrend — how to play it
Yun Li
CNBC ProGoldman says these cheap stocks could post surprising results
Jesse Pound
Read More